Greater Deulgram Welfare Trust UK Holds First Summer Trip to Bournemouth via Durdle Door

Greater Deulgram Welfare Trust UK successfully held its first summer trip on Sunday 26 July 2026, with members and families travelling to Bournemouth via Durdle Door for a day of community engagement, recreation, and education.

The coach departed from Stepney Green, East London at 9:30am. Due to traffic, the journey was delayed by approximately 1.5 hours. The group arrived at the world-famous Durdle Door, Dorset at 2:00pm.

Members spent 1.5 hours exploring the iconic limestone arch and Jurassic Coast. From the high cliffs to sea level, the views were breathtaking. While the walk down was enjoyable, the climb back up was challenging and had limited time to fully explore the site. Thousands of tourists were seen visiting daily during the summer, with many swimming along the shoreline.

The group then departed for Bournemouth, arriving at approximately 5:00pm. Lunch was taken together with the members of the trust kindly joined from Birmingham. The journey had earlier begun with Quran recitation and Hamd on the coach, and participants enjoyed a lovely breakfast and homemade tea served on board.

A range of activities took place in Bournemouth over the next hour, including:

Rope pulling for men

Egg and spoon race for women

Sack race for men, women and children

Raffle draw and other fun games

It was an enjoyable experience that promoted community engagement, strengthened bonds among people from Deulgram, and provided an educational opportunity for all, especially children and families.

From Bournemouth, the coach departed at 6:45pm with a 30-minute break at a service station, and arrived back in London at 10:45pm.

The Organising Committee expressed special tribute to Mr Sultan Ahmed, General Secretary, and his wife for their outstanding work in organising the trip and all arrangements. The Committee also thanked the women for their valuable contribution. Speeches were held on the coach where organisers thanked everyone for participating and helping to make the trip a success.

Prizes and Recognition

After the activities, prizes were distributed. All participating women received golden medals and all participating men received bronze medals. Members also enjoyed exploring Bournemouth, taking pictures and videos, and a short swim in the sea. Everyone had plenty of walking and fresh air during the trip.

The organisers and participants included:

Senior Vice President Mohammed Ohid Uddin, General Secretary Sultan Ahmed, Vice President Mohammed Abdul Alim Hakim, Treasurer Monwar Ahmed, Former Secretary Fakrul Islam, Former Treasurer Rowshon Ahmed, Gulzer Hussain, Dulal Alom, Helal Ahmed, Abul Azad Shebul, Babul Hussain, Khyrul Islam Dipu, Moinul Islam, Harunur Rashid, Mohboob Alom, Forid Uddin, Jabedur Rahman, Russel, Babor and others, including women and children.

The Organising Committee thanked all participants for making the day a wonderful and memorable one.