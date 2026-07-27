SSC results to be published on 10 August

The results of SSC and equivalent exams would be published on 10 August, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee said in a press release on Monday.

The 10th of August marks the sixtieth day since the exams concluded – the traditional two-month interval between the exams and the results.

The procedures for accessing the results will be communicated later through a separate notice, the press release read.

The press release was signed by Prof Syed Md Aktaruzzaman, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.