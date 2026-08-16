Govt takes Tk17cr project to modernise Sholakia Eidgah: PM Tarique Rahman

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday said the government has undertaken a project worth Tk17 crore for modernising the historic Sholakia Eidgah Maidan before next Eid congregation.

“On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the founding of the historic Sholakia Eidgah Maidan, the government has undertaken the project for comprehensive development of the Eidgah with all modern facilities,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various government development projects at the historic Sholakia Eidgah Maidan.

Tarique Rahman said millions of people congregate at the Sholakia Eidgah in every Eid to offer prayers, and it will mark 200th congregation of the Eid prayers next year.

“Keeping this special occasion in mind, we have taken up the project for the overall development of the ground. Of the amount, Taka six crore has already been disbursed. Visible development work will be completed very soon,” he said.

Elaborating on the project, the Prime Minister said it includes construction of a boundary wall and an attractive entrance gate, improved ablution facilities, beautification of the adjacent pond and development of the field to make it suitable for public use.

“These facilities will also create opportunities for local children and young people to play sports and for people to walk in the morning and evening,” he said.

The Prime Minister laid special emphasis on tree plantation and environmental protection, recalling an initiative taken by Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.

He said, “Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman had sent one lakh neem saplings to the Arafat plain in Saudi Arabia during his Umrah pilgrimage, which had grown into a large green landscape and were popularly known there as “Zia trees” in recognition of the initiative.

“In the same spirit, a large number of neem trees will also be planted here to make the historic Sholakia Maidan environmentally friendly and deeply shaded,” he said.

During the programme, the Prime Minister joined a tree plantation campaign organised by the Kishoreganj district unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and planted a sapling himself, encouraging all to contribute to greening efforts.

After inaugurating the development activities, the Prime Minister waved to the people present at the historic field. Thousands of people from different sections of the locality gathered there to welcome him.

Senior officials of the local administration, political leaders and prominent professionals were present.