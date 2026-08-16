Legal notice seeks travel ban on Prof Yunus

A Supreme Court lawyer has served a legal notice on the concerned government agencies asking them to impose an international travel ban on former interim government chief, Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Barrister M Ashraful Islam has sent the legal notices, he confirmed on Sunday.

It asked a travel ban on the Nobel Laureate for his involvement in handing over measles vaccine management tasks to the private sector from the domain of government entities.

This year, following the resignation of the interim government, the acute shortage of the measles vaccines has caused the deaths of around 908 children so far.

Experts have put the blame on vaccine procurement and storage irregularities during the tenure of the interim government and the Awami League authoritarian regime.