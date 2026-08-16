EC declares Mirza Fakhrul’s presidential nomination valid

The Election Commission (EC) has declared the nomination paper for BNP presidential candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is valid.

AMN Nasir Uddin, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) announced the decision around 11:50AM after thoroughly scrutinizing the paper at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon on Sunday (August 16).

“After scrutiny, I declare the nomination of your candidate valid,” the CEC said.

Party officials following BNP standing committee members – Abdul Moyeen Khan and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Nurul Islam Moni and Whip Mia Nuruddin Ahammed Apu were present at the time.

Earlier, around 11:00 AM, the commission declared the nomination paper of 11-party alliance candidate Col (retd) Oli Ahmad valid.

The EC will formally announce the names of all valid presidential candidates after completing the scrutiny process. Valid candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 4:00 PM on August 18.

If no candidate withdraws, voting will take place in the parliament chamber from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on August 20.

A total of three nomination papers were submitted for the presidential race. Of them, BNP submitted one paper and the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance submitted two.