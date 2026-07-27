Bangladesh lauds WFP for longstanding development assistance

Resident Representative and Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Bangladesh Coco H Ushiyama called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the latter’s office on Monday.

During the courtesy call, the state minister expressed appreciation for WFP’s longstanding cooperation with Bangladesh and its support for food security, nutrition, social protection and humanitarian assistance, the foreign ministry said in a social media post.

The state minister also thanked WFP for its continued assistance for the Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh amid prevailing resource constraints. She called for sustained international support to ensure uninterrupted food and nutrition assistance for them.

The state minister also commended WFP’s contribution to the School Meals Programme in Bangladesh and emphasised the importance of capacity-building to strengthen national food security.

She highlighted the government’s priorities in promoting environmentally sustainable agriculture and its countrywide tree-plantation initiative. She sought WFP’s support for the government initiatives falling within its operational mandate, including the Family Card Programme.

She also called for enhanced cooperation to help Bangladesh achieve the Sustainable Development Goals within the stipulated timeframe.

Ushiyama stated that WFP had been working to address the key drivers of hunger and the growing vulnerabilities caused by climate change to agriculture, food security and nutrition, particularly among women and children. She outlined WFP’s ongoing activities in Khulna Division and Habiganj, as well as its engagement in social safety nets, climate resilience, disaster management and earthquake preparedness.

Both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthening the Bangladesh–WFP partnership in attaining food security and advancing sustainable development towards building a secured, climate-resilient and prosperous future for Bangladesh.