Flood situation to improve in Sylhet: FFWC

Flood situation in the low-lying areas adjacent to the Kushiyara River in Sylhet district is likely to improve over the next three days, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

During the last 24 hours, water levels of the Surma-Kushiyara rivers in the north-eastern region have fallen and may continue to fall over the next three days, said a FFWC bulletin issued today (27 July).

The water level of the Kushiyara River is above the danger level at the Fenchuganj (Sylhet) station.

During the last 24 hours, water levels of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers have fallen and may continue to fall over the next two days, followed by steady conditions during the subsequent three days.

Meanwhile, water levels of the Ganges-Padma rivers have remained steady and may remain steady over the next five days, according to the bulletin.

During the last 24 hours, water levels of the Gomti, Muhuri, Feni, Selonia, Halda, Sangu, and Matamuhuri rivers in the eastern and south-eastern Chattogram region have fallen.

Water levels of these rivers may rise during the next one day and remain steady over the subsequent two days, it said.