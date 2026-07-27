PM Tarique Rahman emphasises youth development for a better Bangladesh

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday stressed the importance of nurturing the country’s youth, saying Bangladesh’s future depends on the proper development of its younger generation.

Speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Notun Kuri Sports event at the Army Stadium in Banani, Rahman addressed the participants and school-going students, urging them to prepare themselves to build a stronger nation. The nationwide grassroots competition had been inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Sylhet on May 2.

“We know there are many problems in Bangladesh, and that cannot be denied. However, we are also looking at where we can take Bangladesh. We know many schools lack proper facilities, including seating arrangements and fans, and we are trying to address those issues so that we can gradually improve every school,” Rahman said.

“We can gradually build the country only when you properly develop yourselves because you are the future of the nation, and I believe in you. Doctors, architects, engineers, cricketers, swimmers and tennis players will emerge from among you, and you have proved it today.”

The Prime Minister also advised students to strike a balance between academics and sports.

“Don’t underestimate yourselves. The stronger you build yourselves, the better nation you will build. So, when you are studying, give your full attention to your studies, and when you are playing, concentrate equally on sports,” he said.

Rahman also urged the young generation to play an active role in keeping the country clean and protecting the environment.

“I want a small favour from you. If you see someone throw litter or plastic bottles on the road, request them not to do so. Even if you see litter lying on the road, please pick it up and put it in the proper place,” he said.

He further requested them to help keep rivers and other waterways clean by avoiding plastic waste and encouraging others to do the same.

The Prime Minister also urged youngsters to be kind to pets and stray animals, including dogs and cats, and to plant at least one tree at their schools and homes.

Thanking the families, teachers and coaches of the participating athletes, Rahman expressed hope that the young talents would one day bring glory to Bangladesh on the international stage.