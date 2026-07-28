Turkey’s Sanko eyes $300m textile investment in Mirsarai Economic Zone

Turkish textile giant Sanko has expressed interest in investing $300 million to establish an integrated textile manufacturing facility in Bangladesh’s Mirsarai Economic Zone, marking a major potential boost for the country’s textile and jute industries.

The investment proposal was discussed at a meeting on Tuesday between Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Textiles & Jute and a Sanko delegation at the Secretariat. State Minister for Textiles and Jute Md Shariful Alam also attended the meeting.

Sanko representatives said the company plans to expand its production capacity in Bangladesh in response to growing demand from international buyers and its existing business links with the country. While the company currently exports textile products from Türkiye, it now sees Bangladesh’s skilled workforce, export competitiveness and investment potential as strong incentives for local manufacturing.

The proposed facility will produce fabrics, process textiles and manufacture high-value-added textile products, helping strengthen Bangladesh’s ready-made garment (RMG) and textile sectors.

The delegation said local production would enable the company to bring new international buyers to Bangladesh while supporting domestic textile manufacturers through technology transfer, skills development and market expansion.

Sanko said it has already identified a potential project site and held discussions with prospective partners. Subject to regulatory approvals and infrastructure support, the company expects to begin the next phase of the project within the coming months, with commercial operations targeted 12 to 18 months after construction begins.

The company also sought government support in ensuring gas and electricity connections, energy supply and other necessary approvals. It emphasised the importance of environmentally friendly technologies and sustainable, coal-free energy solutions to meet international buyers’ environmental standards.

Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir welcomed the investment interest and assured the delegation of the government’s full support, saying Bangladesh remains committed to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and facilitating industrial development.

Officials said the proposed investment could introduce advanced technologies, create significant employment opportunities and enhance Bangladesh’s export competitiveness, while opening a new chapter for the country’s textile and jute industries.