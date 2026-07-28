Acting President begins official duties at Bangabhaban

Acting President Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, on Tuesday received his first ceremonial salute and held his first official engagements at Bangabhaban after taking charge.

On his arrival at Bangabhaban around 11:15 am, a smart contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) welcomed the Acting President at the main gate no.2 of Bangabhaban and escorted him to the venue of the Guard of Honour.

A smartly turned-out PGR contingent extended him a Guard of Honour as part of the welcoming ceremony. A combined military band comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force played a welcome tune.

After presenting the Guard of Honour, President’s Military Secretary Major General A S M Bahauddin, Public Division Secretary Khan Md Nurul Amin, Press Secretary Md Sarwar Alam and Assistant Military Secretary Brigadier General Mohammad Raisul Islam welcomed the Acting President with floral bouquets at the Octagonal of Bangabhaban.

Hafiz Uddin Ahmad then went to his office and exchanged greetings with the senior officials. The Military Secretary and the Public Division Secretary then briefed him about Bangabhaban there.