CEC meets acting speaker over presidential election

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin met Acting Speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming presidential election.

The meeting began at 11:00am at the Election Commission. Election Commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Anwarul Islam and Tahmida Ahmed attended the meeting, along with Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed and the Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat.

“The discussion at this meeting is centred on the upcoming presidential election,” EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters.

The Election Commission has initiated the process of electing the country’s next President following the resignation of Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Shahabuddin stepped down on 24 July, citing serious health complications. Under the Constitution, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has assumed the responsibilities of Acting President until a new Head of State is elected. During this period, Deputy Speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal is discharging the duties of the Speaker.

According to the Constitution, a new President must be elected within 90 days of the office falling vacant. Accordingly, the presidential election must be completed by 22 October.