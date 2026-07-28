UAE, Bangladesh discuss stronger cooperation in energy, trade, investment

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi held a meeting with Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood and State Minister Aninda Islam Amit at the ministry on Tuesday to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The meeting, held at the minister’s office, focused on enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, alongside expanding trade, investment and other areas of mutual interest.

During the discussions, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the UAE and explored opportunities for greater collaboration in key sectors.