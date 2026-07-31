Attempted murder complaint filed against NCP’s Nasir Uddin Patwary, Sarjis Alam and eight others

A written complaint has been lodged with Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station against 10 leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP), including the party’s Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwary and Northern Region Chief Organiser Sarjis Alam, accusing them of attempted murder, assault, vandalism and robbery.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Zahidul Haque confirmed the matter on Friday.

The complaint was submitted at around 10:00pm on Thursday by Mohammad Iqbal Hossain Rokon, joint general secretary of the Habiganj district unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD). In addition to naming 10 NCP leaders, the complaint also accuses 40 to 50 unidentified individuals.

According to the complaint, clashes broke out in several phases between NCP and JCD activists in front of Court Mosque in Habiganj municipality between 5:00pm and 8:00pm on Tuesday.

The complainant alleged that JCD leaders and activists had gathered at the venue as part of the organisation’s central programme to visit the family of July movement martyr Ripon Shil and attend a memorial meeting. At that time, a group of 40 to 50 people, allegedly led by Nasir Uddin Patwary, Sarjis Alam, Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal and Mahbubul Bari Chowdhury, arrived with locally made weapons and attacked them.

The complaint further alleged that several JCD leaders, including Mahfuz Chowdhury and Mojakkir Hossain Imon, were injured after being assaulted with iron rods, machetes, sickles, bricks and other locally made weapons.

It also claimed that several valuables were snatched during the violence, including the complainant’s iPhone 13, Mojakkir Hossain Imon’s iPhone 11, Mahfuz Chowdhury’s iPhone 14, Mahmudul Hasan Gazi’s Samsung S22, Tk50,000 in cash belonging to Roksi Islam, and Shimul Hasan’s iPhone 15.

The complaint states that the attackers fled after police arrived at the scene, while the injured were taken to Habiganj Sadar Modern Hospital for treatment.

The accused named in the complaint are Nasir Uddin Patwary, Chief Coordinator of the NCP; Sarjis Alam, Northern Region Chief Organiser; Nur Alam Chowdhury, convener of the Habiganj district unit of Jatiya Shakti; district committee members Fakhrul Zakir, A. Hai Kamal, Ruham Gazi and Wadud Mahmud Chowdhury; district Member Secretary Mahbubul Bari Chowdhury Mubin; central coordinator Nahid Uddin Tarek; and district convener Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal.

Meanwhile, over the same incident, Tanmoy Taher, convener of the Habiganj district unit of Chhatra Shakti, filed a separate case on Wednesday night against 11 named JCD leaders and around 100 unidentified individuals.

Responding to the allegations, Nahid Uddin Tarek, NCP organiser for the Sylhet northern region, claimed that the BNP and JCD were resorting to false cases to suppress their political opponents.

“In the new Bangladesh, the BNP and Chhatra Dal’s reliance on false cases to suppress political rivals is proof of their political weakness. Attacks and cases have not silenced us, and they will not do so in the future,” he said.

OC Mohammad Zahidul Haque said police had received the written complaint and that legal action would be taken after an investigation.