Sylhet seeks BGB deployment in 5 upazilas ahead of NCP’s July march

Sylhet district administration has sought deployment of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in five upazilas to maintain law and order ahead of the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) July march programmes scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Al Mamun sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the BGB headquarters on Wednesday seeking the deployment.

The five upazilas are Jaintapur, Golapganj, Gowainghat, Kanaighat and Companiganj.

He said the request was made following a letter from Sylhet Superintendent of Police Chowdhury Md Jaber Sadek to the district administration.

“We have applied to Dhaka seeking BGB deployment for Thursday and Friday,” the deputy commissioner said.

According to a local administration source, the NCP’s Sylhet district unit is scheduled to hold its July march programmes in several upazilas on the two days.

NCP Sylhet district unit Member Secretary Kamrul Arif said the party would hold the July march in three upazilas on Thursday and three more on Friday, with central leaders attending the programmes.

All preparations have already been completed,he said.

At a press briefing held at a hotel on Jail Road in Sylhet city on Wednesday afternoon, NCP Sylhet district Convener Md Junaed Ahmed announced details of the programmes.

He said the party would meet families of the martyrs in Golapganj at 11am on Thursday, followed by July marches in Kanaighat at 3pm and Osmaninagar at 7pm.

On Friday, the marches will be held in Companiganj at 3pm, Gowainghat at 5pm and Jaintapur at 7pm, he said.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary and MP Akhter Hosen, reserved women’s seat MP Mahmuda Mitu, Chief Organiser Nasiruddin Patwary, Chief Coordinator for the northern region Sarjis Alam, Chief Organiser for the southern region Hasnat Abdullah MP and spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, among other central leaders, are expected to attend the programmes.

The upazila-level marches are being organised as part of the NCP’s month-long nationwide programmes in July.

Local NCP leaders have sought cooperation from the administration during the programmes.

Police on Wednesday stopped a convoy of NCP leaders travelling from Moulvibazar to Habiganj after Section 144 was imposed in Habiganj municipality.

Earlier, the Habiganj district administration imposed Section 144 across the municipality after the NCP and BNP’s associate bodies announced separate rallies at the Town Hall premises.

The restrictions followed Tuesday’s violence in Habiganj, when the NCP alleged that Sarjis Alam and Nasiruddin Patwary were attacked after a programme.