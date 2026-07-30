Mango Aamshotto

Ingredients:

* Green mangoes: 1 kg

* Sugar or jaggery: 1 to 1.5 cups (to taste)

* Salt: 1/2 tsp

* Black salt: 1/2 tsp

* Red chili powder: A pinch (optional).

Method:

1. Wash the green mangoes, peel them, and cut them into pieces.

2. Boil with a little water until they are soft.

3. Make the Puree blend the boiled mangoes until you have a smooth paste.

4. Transfer the mango paste to a pan.

5. Add the sugar or jaggery and salt, and stir constantly over medium heat.

6. Remove from heat once the mixture becomes thick and sticky.

7. Lightly grease a steel plate with oil.

8. Spread the mixture thinly over the still plate.

Dry in the sun for 2 “3 days.

9. Once one side is dry, flip it over to dry the other side.

10. Once completely dried, cut into your preferred shapes and roll them up or cutting into squares, or sprinkling with a bit of chili powder and salt.

Tips

* If sunlight is limited, you can dry it in an oven at a low temperature (60 “70°C).

* Serve by rolling into small pieces.