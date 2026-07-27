How to maintain good muscle health?

The surgeon explained that postmenopausal women and older adults with existing spinal degeneration are especially vulnerable.

Since muscle loss can worsen spinal curvature and reduce stability, some older adults may develop a stooped posture and may have trouble walking.

Dr Ravikanth suggested some techniques to maintain muscle health: ” I recommend strength training with proper protein consumption and vitamin D levels and regular physical exercise to maintain muscle health.”

When you follow these, he believed scoliosis progression would slow down. He also stressed the fact that maintaining muscle strength should be viewed as an essential component of scoliosis management.

More about the expert

Dr Vuppu Ravikanth has over 20 years of experience. He is a neurosurgeon, and his areas of interest include brain tumours, spine tumours, tumours in newborn babies, all types of neuro problems in children, head injuries and spine injuries.