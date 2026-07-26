Sip the season: Cooling juice recipes with a twist

When the heat rises and your energy dips, nothing revives quite like a tall glass of something cold and homemade. These fresh juice recipes bring together the earthy sweetness of fruits, the sharp kick of ginger and chilli, and the timeless tang of citrus. Whether it’s the smoky charm of pora aamer sharbat or the subtle elegance of watermelon juice laced with honey and sea salt, each recipe here celebrates the art of cooling down!

WATERMELON JUICE WITH HONEY AND SALT

Ingredients

8 cups watermelon cut into 2-inch cubes

1 tsp raw honey

½ tsp kosher or sea salt

1-2 sprigs of fresh herbs, such as mint or basil (optional)

Method

Place a fine mesh strainer over a large bowl and set aside. Place watermelon, honey and salt in a blender. Blend on high until no chunks remain. Depending on the size of your blender, you may need to do this in two batches. Pour into the strainer and press the pulp with a wooden spoon to extract all of the juice. Pour the juice into a container with a tight-fitting lid. Chill.

When ready to serve, shake vigorously (because it tends to separate) and serve with a sprig of herbs, if using.

PORA AAMER SHARBAT (CHARRED GREEN MANGO JUICE)

Ingredients

4 raw mangoes

¼ cup fresh mint

½ roasted cumin powder

¼ tsp roasted dry red chilli powder

1 cup sugar

2 tsp black salt

6 cup water

Method

Wash and dry the raw mangoes. Using a fork, prick it all over. Roast the mangoes over direct heat for about 10 minutes. Peel the skin and let it cool. Using your hands pull out all the pulp. Take the pulp in a blender. Add sugar, black salt, roasted cumin powder, roasted red chilli powder, mint and blend to make a paste.

Add water and blend again.

Refrigerate for about 2 hours. Pour the glasses and serve chilled.

CARROT JUICE WITH APPLE

Ingredients

4 carrots

2 apples

2 tbsp honey/sugar (to taste)

¾ cup to 1 cup water

Method

Scrub carrots well and wash them; peel off the skins if needed. Peel off 2 apples and chop them into small slices. Chop the carrot into small cubes. Take it in a blender, add water little by little and puree it smoothly. Now strain this through a fine strainer, you can strain this using a clean cloth. Blend the apples separately; strain. Now add honey and apple juice to the carrot juice and mix well.

Chill this for an hour. Serve cold.

FRESH GINGER LEMONADE

Ingredients

1 large piece of fresh ginger (about 3-4 inches)

4-5 lemons (freshly juiced)

2-3 tbsp honey or sweetener of choice (adjust to taste)

Ice cubes (optional)

Method

Peel the fresh ginger root and cut it into small pieces. Grate the ginger with a little bit of water to create a smooth paste. Place the grated ginger in a fine sieve or cheesecloth, and press or squeeze it to extract the juice. You should have around 2-3 tablespoons of fresh ginger juice. Squeeze the juice from the lemons and strain it to remove seeds or pulp.

In a large pitcher, combine the freshly squeezed lemon juice, ginger juice, and cold water. Stir well to mix. Add honey (or your preferred sweetener) to taste. Stir until it’s dissolved completely. If you want a tangy flavour, feel free to adjust the amount of sweetener.

Pour the ginger lemonade into glasses filled with ice cubes (optional).