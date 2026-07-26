Youth found hanging from tree in Sylhet

Kanaighat upazila Correspondent : Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from a tree in Mikirpara village of Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Syed Ahmed Sharif, 22, son of late Monir of Mikirpara village under Lakshmiprasad Purba Union.

According to locals, Sharif’s mother spotted him hanging from a tree near their house in the morning and informed local ward member Nazim Uddin.

On information, police from Kanaighat Police Station rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the tree with the help of local residents.

Officer-in-Charge of Kanaighat Police Station Md Aminul Islam said the body of a young man was recovered and initially suspect it to be a case of suicide.

However, the exact cause of death will be known after receiving the autopsy report, he added.