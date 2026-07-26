Indictment hearing against Hasina, 33 others deferred to Aug 13

A Dhaka court on Sunday deferred until August 13 the hearing on charge framing against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 33 others in a murder case filed over the death of truck driver Hossain during the last year’s anti-discrimination student protests.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Judge Robiul Alam passed the order after the prosecution and defence sought more time as an accused, Forkan, was absent from the court.

According to the case documents, Hossain was shot dead in the Chand Uddyan area of Mohammadpur on July 19, 2024, while returning home after leaving his truck in Gabtoli.

His mother, Reena Begum, filed the murder case with Mohammadpur Police Station on August 31, 2024.

On November 23, 2025, investigating officer SI Akramuzzaman submitted a charge sheet against Hasina and 33 others.

Of the 34 accused, 20, including Hasina, are absconding. Arrest warrants were issued The absconding accused also include former ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasan Mahmud and Jahangir Kabir Nanak and former Chhatra League leaders Saddam Hossain and Sheikh Wali Asif Enan.

Former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and former MP Sadek Khan are among four accused in jail, while 10 others are out on bail.