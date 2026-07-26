Md. Shahabuddin leaves Bangabhaban

Former President Md Shahabuddin left the official presidential residence, Bangabhaban, on Sunday (July 26), two days after stepping down.

He departed at 2:25PM for his private residence, Green Villa, in Gulshan.

Md Shahabuddin resigned from the presidency on July 24.

Although he was elected to serve a five-year term under the Constitution, he remained in office for three years and three months.

During his tenure, he carried out various constitutional responsibilities and attended numerous state functions. His resignation formally brought his term as President to an end.

His departure from Bangabhaban on Sunday also marked the end of his stay at the official presidential residence.

Md Shahabuddin was the 22nd President of Bangladesh. He assumed office on April 24, 2023, and resigned on July 24, 2026. Following his resignation, a gazette notification appointed Speaker of Parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmed as the Acting President.

Md Shahabuddin cited health reasons for his resignation and intends to travel abroad for medical treatment.