Toxic microplastics found in 26 toothpaste brands

A year-long study by the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) has found harmful microplastics in 26 out of 34 toothpaste brands sold in Bangladesh, including several products marketed for children. The findings, released at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday, revealed that some toothpaste samples contained up to 320 microplastic particles per 100 grams, raising concerns over potential health and environmental risks.

The study found that microplastic contamination ranged from 20 to 320 particles per 100 grams of toothpaste. The highest concentration was detected in Mediplus Fluoride Gel, which contained 320 microplastic particles per 100 grams.

As part of the research, ESDO surveyed 2,760 consumers across the country and tested toothpaste samples at the Environmental Health and Ecotoxicology Laboratory of Jahangirnagar University’s Department of Environmental Sciences. The analysis was conducted using stereomicroscopy and Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy.

According to the findings, microplastics were detected in 22 of the 25 locally manufactured toothpaste brands examined. Among imported products, one of five Indian brands, one of two Thai brands, and both Vietnamese brands tested positive for microplastics.

The study also highlighted concerns over children’s oral care products. Four of the six children’s toothpaste brands tested were found to contain microplastics.

Among the products with notable levels of microplastics were Close Up Red Hot (160 particles per 100g), Close Up Menthol Fresh (160), Kodomo Ultra Shield Formula Strawberry (140), Signal Green Tea (120), Pepsodent Advance Salt (100), Himalaya Complete Care (100), and Sensodyne Fresh Mint (80).

In the children’s category, Kodomo Ultra Shield Formula contained 140 particles per 100 grams, followed by Meril Baby Strawberry (60), Meril Baby Orange (40), and Pepsodent Kid Orange (20).

However, ESDO said no detectable microplastics were found in Zenfresh, Parachute Just for Baby (Mango), Close Up Red Hot Zinc Fresh Technology, or the imported Kodomo Orange toothpaste.

The organisation urged greater regulatory oversight and stricter quality control measures to limit the use of microplastics in personal care products and protect consumers from potential health risks.