Summer Fest brings community together at Nari Centre

Laughter, music and the aroma of delicious food set the scene as more than xx residents came together for the first-ever Nari Centre Summer Fest.

Organised by Tower Hamlets Council at the newly refurbished women’s centre in Whitechapel, the event celebrated community, culture and connection, showcasing the growing impact of the Nari Centre since it opened earlier this year.

Residents enjoyed entertainment, food and a raffle with prizes including a luxury spa package at Be Well Spa, York Hall, a meal at a Brick Lane restaurant and a beauty hamper.

The event also shone a spotlight on local female entrepreneurs, who showcased a range of products.

Attending the celebration were Cllr Maium Talukdar, Deputy Mayor of Tower Hamlets, and Cllr Sabina Akhtar, who presented prizes to the lucky raffle winners.

The Nari Centre was established as a safe, welcoming space where women can learn new skills, build confidence, make connections and access support services.

The centre includes classrooms, an IT suite, community kitchen, crèche facilities and private rooms for one-to-one support.

Cllr Sabina Akhtar, Cabinet Member for Healthy, Caring and Inclusive Communities said:

“It was wonderful to see so many women coming together and embracing the health and wellbeing opportunities available at the Nari Centre. In a short space of time, the centre has become a valuable community hub, helping women stay active, improve their physical health, and build positive social connections.”

“From free exercise classes to healthy eating workshops and mental wellbeing support, the Nari Centre is empowering women to make healthier lifestyle choices and take positive steps towards improving their overall wellbeing.”

Cllr Maium Talukdar, Deputy Mayor of Tower Hamlets and Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and the Cost of Living, Improving Customer Services and Voluntary Sector Engagement said:

“The vision for the Nari Centre was to create a place where women could access support, opportunities and services in one welcoming location.”

“Whether someone needs advice on housing and benefits, specialist support, or simply a place to meet others and learn something new, the Nari Centre is here for them.

“Since opening in February, it has already supported xx women, and we are proud to see it going from strength to strength.”

Nicole, who was visiting the Nari Centre for the first time, said:

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have faced mental stress, physical weakness, and various personal challenges. Often, we do not feel comfortable talking about these issues or seeking help.

“However, I believe that with the right support and guidance, these challenges can be much easier to overcome. We are very pleased that the Nari Centre can provide this kind of support for the community.”

Rochi Archie, a regular visitor to the Nari Centre, said:

“There are so many activities here for women and girls. One of the best things about the centre is its convenient location, close to Whitechapel, making it easily accessible for everyone.

“I would encourage all my friends and acquaintances to get involved and take advantage of the opportunities available here.”

The Nari Centre is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm at 61 Vallance Road, E1 5AB.

To find out more about the free activities and support available, visit www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/nari