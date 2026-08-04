July Memorial Museum to open for public from Aug 6; Entry fee at Tk 50

The July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum will be opened to the public from Friday (August 6), with an entry fee of Tk 50, Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, the Minister said the museum would operate under a ticketing system for visitors.

Earlier, he announced that the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum, established to preserve the memories of the July Mass Uprising, will be formally inaugurated on Wednesday (August 5).

The Prime Minister is scheduled to officially inaugurate the museum at 9AM.

He also said members of the media will be given an opportunity to visit the museum following the inauguration ceremony.

The first day of the museum’s opening will be reserved exclusively for the family members of those who were killed during the July Mass Uprising.