Several injured as JCD, Shibir clash at Dhaka College

After JNU, another clash has broken out between the activists of Chhatra-dal and Chhatra Shibir at Dhaka College, leaving several people injured.

According to police, the incident took place around 3:00PM on Tuesday (August 4, 2026). A number of people were injured and a crude bomb explosion was heard.

Sheikh Zahidur Islam of Ramna Division Dhaka Metropolitan Police confirmed the matter and said, a fight occurred between JCD and Shibir inside the Dhaka College campus. Police do not stay inside the campus, however, a team rushed to the spot after receiving the news.

Earlier, a scuffle occurred at Jagannath University between JCD and leaders of JACSU and Chhatra-shakti over presenting their demands to UGC officials. The event was organized to mark the second anniversary of the July Uprising.

Tension spread to Dhaka College following that incident. Currently, JCD activists are protesting on the main road outside the campus, while Shibir activists are staying inside the campus.

Meanwhile, two crude bombs exploded in the New Market area around 3:30PM. No casualties were reported in the explosions.