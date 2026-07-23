Four-day ‘Nazrul Natyautsab 2026’ in city

The postponed “Nazrul Natyautsab 2026”, organised to commemorate the 127th birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, will now begin on 25 July under a revised schedule. The four-day festival is being organised by Nazrul centre Bashori.

Running from 25 to 28 July, the festival will feature theatre productions, Nazrul Sangeet, poetry recitations and dance performances at the National Theatre Hall and Studio Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA). All stage performances will begin at 7:00pm.

The festival will open on 25 July with Bashori Repertory Theatre’s “Boner Meye Pakhi”, directed by Sajjad Saju, at the National Theatre Hall.

On 26 July, Bashori Repertory Theatre will stage “Aleya”, directed by Golam Sarwar, at the National Theatre Hall. At the Studio Theatre Hall, Barisal Shishu Theatre will present “Putuler Biye”, while the Tagore University of Creative Arts (TUCA) will stage “Bouer Biye”.

The programme on 27 July includes Genesis Little Theatre Group’s “Shokal Belar Pakhi” and Bashori Repertory Theatre’s “Setu-Bondho” at the National Theatre Hall. Simultaneously, the Studio Theatre Hall will host Matribhumi Cultural Academy’s “Putuler Biye” and Bahor Natyadol’s “Swami-Strir Jhogra”.

The festival will conclude on 28 July with Bhor Holo Kushtia’s “Putuler Biye” and Metho Path Theatre’s “Haradhaner Biye”, both to be performed at the Studio Theatre Hall.

Alongside the theatre performances, the open courtyard of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will host Nazrul Sangeet, poetry recitations and dance performances on 25, 26 and 27 July, featuring artistes and cultural organisations from across the country. The open-air cultural programmes will be free and open to all.