Bangladesh, Sri Lanka reaffirm commitment for regional stability

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Thursday met with his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath when they reiterated the two South Asian nations commitment to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region through stronger bilateral ties, regional cooperation and multilateral engagement.

A Bangladesh foreign ministry statement said Khalilur met with Herath, who is also entrusted with the portfolios of foreign employment and tourism, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) ministerial talks in Manila.

“During the meeting, the two ministers (also) exchanged views on ways to further strengthen Bangladesh-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” it said.

According to the statement they particularly discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral trade and investment as part of efforts to deepen economic engagement between the two countries.

The two ministers also emphasised the importance of enhanced regional cooperation and reaffirmed their shared commitment to multilateralism as well as peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir was also present at the meeting.