Syed Johurul Hoque honoured in London for earning another degree in his sixties

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Former teacher, educationist and veteran journalist Syed Johurul Hoque (DPSI), who currently resides in the United Kingdom, was honoured by Darpan Book Club London for completing another university degree in his sixties from the University of Canterbury.

The reception was held on Wednesday, 22 July, at the Darpan Book Club office in East London. The event was presided over by the club’s president, veteran journalist and poet Rahmat Ali,

while former principal, writer and editor Muhammed Shahed Rahman conducted the ceremony. The event began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an by teacher Afzal Hossain Siddique.

Following the welcome address by poet and journalist Rahmat Ali, a biography of the honouree, Syed Johurul Hoque, was presented by Professor Moazzam Hossain of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet, who is visiting the UK.

Among the distinguished guests who spoke at the event were Shah Munim, Chair of the Brick Lane Trust and Vice President of Darpan Book Club, veteran community activist and former councillor Osman Gani, former Speaker of the London Borough of Tower Hamlets Ahbab Hossain, researcher Dr Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Professor Sajidur Rahman and Principal Sanowar Ali Qayes.

Other speakers included poet Imdadun Khanam, Senior Vice President of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity, A. Rahman Oli, Assistant Secretary of Reporters Unity and Editor of Channel NRB UK, community activists Nazmul Huda, Abul Bashar, Nahid Jaigirder, Faruk Ahmed, Nurul Haque, and Fazlu Ahmed, as well as poet Sajjad Hossain, editor of BBN.

During the ceremony, Shah Munim and Ahbab Hossain draped Syed Zahurul Haque with a ceremonial shawl. The commemorative certificate was presented by Rahmat Ali and Imdadun Khanam, while the honorary crest was presented by Dr Ansar Ahmed Ullah and Nazmul Huda.

Speakers congratulated Syed Zahurul Haque on his achievement, noting that completing another university degree in one’s sixties requires remarkable perseverance, patience and dedication. They said he had demonstrated that with determination, anything is possible, emphasising that there is no age barrier to education and that learning continues throughout life. They described him as an inspiration and role model for the Bengali community in the UK.

The speakers also stressed the importance of preserving the Bengali language, arts and culture in Britain. They urged the British Bengali community to once again take an active and responsible role in promoting and protecting their linguistic and cultural heritage, warning that without such efforts, the practice of Bengali language and culture in the diaspora could gradually decline. They also emphasised that distinguished members of the community should always be recognised and celebrated.

In his response, Syed Johurul Hoque expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the organisers for the honour. He dedicated the recognition to his family and the diaspora community and reaffirmed his commitment to making even greater contributions in the future.