PM Tarique Rahman pins vice admiral rank badge on new navy chief

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan on Thursday pinned the rank badge of vice admiral on newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Khondkar Misbah ul Azim.

The ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka Cantonment this morning, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

The Prime Minister’s Defence Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Quartermaster General of the Army Lt Gen Md Shahinur Rahman, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj Gen Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tariq and Additional Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Atikur Rahman Ruman were present at the ceremony.

Earlier, a notification signed by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Defence M J Arif Begg said Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah ul Azim had been appointed Chief of Naval Staff for a three-year term until July 22, 2029.