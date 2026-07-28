Human trafficking prevention tops Home Minister’s talks with IOM chief

Bangladesh and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation to prevent human trafficking, enhance border management and promote safe migration through greater use of technology and institutional capacity building.

The commitment came during a courtesy meeting between Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and newly appointed IOM Chief of Mission in Bangladesh Dr Laura Tomm-Bonde at the minister’s office in the Bangladesh Secretariat, according a press release of the Home Ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen their two-decade partnership, with particular emphasis on intensifying national efforts to combat human trafficking, addressing technology-enabled trafficking networks, modernising integrated border management and ensuring safe and orderly migration.

The home minister welcomed Dr Tomm-Bonde and assured her of his ministry’s full support in preventing human trafficking, strengthening border security, enhancing technical capabilities of law enforcement agencies and promoting safe migration.

The meeting noted with satisfaction that the national validation of the jointly developed Integrated Border Management (IBM) Strategy is nearing completion. IOM also reiterated its commitment to providing technical assistance to Bangladesh’s Special Branch and other law enforcement agencies.

The two sides also reviewed IOM’s continued support in policy development, specialised training, research, institutional capacity building and mobilisation of international resources to strengthen Bangladesh’s anti-human trafficking framework.

During the meeting, Dr Tomm-Bonde informed the minister that IOM Deputy Director General Ugochi Daniel will visit Bangladesh from 1 to 5 August and invited him to attend a reception at the UN House in Dhaka on 4 August.