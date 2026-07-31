AC Milan icon Franco Baresi dies aged 66

Franco Baresi, one of football’s greatest defenders and an Italian legend, has died at the age of 66.

He was AC Milan’s captain and sweeper. Baresi spent his entire professional career with one club for two decades. This legendary man was an inseparable part of Milan’s history.

Baresi played 719 matches for AC Milan between 1977 and 1997. His bond with the club was so strong that Milan retired his famous No. 6 jersey after his retirement.

He was born in Travagliato, near Brescia, Italy. As a teenager, he and his brother Giuseppe lost both parents. Football became the place where he expressed his emotions.

“On the pitch I gave everything. Perhaps I expressed the feelings I could not express outside football,” Baresi once said.

His brother Giuseppe joined Inter Milan. Franco chose city rivals AC Milan. That decision began a relationship that lasted nearly two decades.

Baresi made his Serie A debut as a teenager under coach Nils Liedholm. Although he was not physically imposing, his outstanding technique, ability to read the game, perfect tackling and leadership quickly made him a key player.

He became Milan captain at just 22.

The early years of his career were not easy. In the early 1980s, Milan were relegated to Serie B twice because of the Totonero betting scandal and poor performances.

However, Baresi never left the club. He played a vital role in helping Milan return to the top division each time.

Although Baresi did not play a single match, he was a part of Italy’s 1982 FIFA World Cup-winning squad.

Milan’s history changed after Silvio Berlusconi became the club’s owner in 1986. Under coach Arrigo Sacchi, the club began its dominance in European football.

Alongside Dutch stars Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten, Baresi led one of football’s finest defensive units. Paolo Maldini, Mauro Tassotti and Alessandro Costacurta were also part of that backline.

Van Basten gave Baresi a special nickname – “Johan Cruyff of defenders.”

According to Van Basten, Baresi was quiet and shy off the pitch. But on the field, he became a warrior and a winner. His hunger for victory and success was unmatched.

After missing the 1986 World Cup, Italy lost the 1990 World Cup semi-final at home on penalties.

In 1994, the Azzurri again suffered defeat in a penalty shootout against Brazil in the World Cup final. The final in Pasadena became one of the most painful moments of Baresi’s career.

He suffered a knee meniscus injury early in the tournament and underwent surgery. Yet he made a remarkable return for the final.

After a goalless 90 minutes and extra time, Baresi, Daniele Massaro and Roberto Baggio all missed penalties in the shootout. Brazil won the World Cup.

In an interview with FIFA on his 60th birthday in 2020, Baresi said finishing first, second or even third was not a bad achievement.

After retiring in 1997, Baresi remained closely linked with Milan. He served as the club’s vice-president, worked with its youth academy and later became a club ambassador.

The Baresi family’s presence in football also continued. His niece, Regina Baresi, captained Inter Milan’s women’s team.

In a 2025 interview, Baresi summed up his feelings for Milan in just two words: “Infinite gratitude.”

Baresi’s influence, leadership and winning mentality made him more than a Milan legend. He will forever be remembered as one of football’s greatest defenders.