Laxman hails ‘very mature’ Sooryavanshi after series win

Stand-in coach VVS Laxman praised the growing maturity of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, after the 15-year-old’s 81 off 49 balls helped India complete a T20 series sweep against Zimbabwe.

Sooryavanshi’s second half-century in four days steered India to 192-5 before Zimbabwe were restricted to 157-7 to complete a 3-0 series win on Sunday.

“Very mature. And that’s what I really appreciate about Vaibhav,” said Laxman.

Sooryavanshi tempered his natural attacking instincts in an innings containing eight fours and four sixes on a sluggish surface.

“With each and every experience, each and every match, he understands, he assesses and he gets better,” said Laxman, who was in temporary charge after Gautam Gambhir sat out the Zimbabwe tour.

“I think he does a lot of reviews of each and every practice session, not only matches,” Laxman said.

Sooryavanshi rose to prominence with a string of fearless performances for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League,

Against England earlier this month he became the youngest player to represent India.

His first taste of international cricket proved challenging, however, with the teenager managing 42 runs in three innings as India suffered a 4-0 series defeat in England, following a 2-0 loss in Ireland.

Sooryavanshi bounced back in Zimbabwe, helping India dominate a side ranked 10 places below them.

“I’m not surprised by the way this series has gone,” Laxman said before again talking about Sooryavanshi.

“He was disappointed not to get a hundred, but we told him it’s not going to be the first or the last opportunity he’ll get.

“He’s got a long career ahead, and he has the attitude and mindset to improve every day.”