GPS to be implemented in public transport from Aug 1

Active and operational Global Positioning System (GPS) devices must be installed in all public transport vehicles starting Saturday, August one to bring discipline to the country’s roads.

Under the new directive, proof of GPS installation and its operational status on a mobile app must be demonstrated to secure new vehicle registrations or to obtain and renew fitness certificates starting August one.

The government has introduced this new directive to regulate public transport movement, manage routes, and ensure road disciplines. However, experts emphasize that this technology alone may not be able to deliver desired results, unless accompanied by effective supervision, transparency, and accountability.

Currently, reckless competition among buses to pick up passengers, stopping randomly on roads, and blocking multiple lanes frequently cause severe traffic congestion. This causes immense suffering for commuters and disrupts smooth traffic flow.

In response, the government decided to enforce the installation and active use of GPS devices in all public vehicles.

Jahangir Alam Khan, Organizational Secretary of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association, said final agreements have been signed to install GPS in buses of various companies.

However, he noted that 100 per cent implementation from August one might not be possible, as more time is required.

According to government guidelines, no public vehicle will receive new registration or have its fitness certificate issued or renewed without an operational GPS device. The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has urged transport owners and stakeholders to make the necessary preparations.

Analysts pointed out that while introducing GPS in public transport is a constructive step, questions remain about how effective it will be on expired and dilapidated vehicles. They stressed that long-term reforms in the road transport sector, regular monitoring, and strict enforcement are equally vital alongside technological solutions.