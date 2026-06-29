Education minister warns of arrest over false question leak claims

Education and Primary Education Minister Dr ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon on Sunday warned that individuals spreading false claims or misleading reports about public examination question paper leaks through social media or mainstream media would face arrest and legal action under the country’s Cyber Security Act.

Addressing a meeting with examination centre officials ahead of the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations in Sylhet, the minister said the government would not tolerate misinformation that undermines public confidence in the education system.

“People cannot spread propaganda, damage our education system, become viral, and expect authorities to remain silent,” he said. “Question papers will not be leaked. Those who deliberately publish false or misleading reports must be held accountable.”

Milon said the government is revising existing cyber legislation and strengthening legal provisions to classify the dissemination of fabricated reports on examinations as a punishable offence.

The meeting, organized by the Sylhet Education Board at the Jalalabad Gas Building Auditorium, focused on preparations for the upcoming HSC examinations under the theme, “Let Examinations Be Free of Cheating, Let the Quality of Education Improve.”

He said examination centre secretaries and teachers would be held directly responsible for any incidents of cheating or irregularities during public examinations.

Highlighting broader education reforms, Milon said the government would soon begin promotions and recruitment of primary school head teachers after resolving long-standing legal disputes.

He also outlined plans to establish transparent policies for the nationalisation of private educational institutions, strengthen the online teacher recruitment system under the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA), introduce an official teacher transfer policy, and intensify efforts to eliminate corruption within education administration.

The minister added that the government had allocated Tk300 crore and issued Tk2,000 crore in bonds to clear outstanding retirement benefits for teachers. He also announced plans to fill nearly 9,000 vacant religious education teaching posts across schools and madrasas.