A delightful summer garden party hosted by prominent UK-based businessman Muquim Ahmed at his residence in Chislehurst.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

A delightful summer garden party hosted by prominent UK-based businessman Muquim Ahmed at his elegant residence in Chislehurst brought together friends, relatives, and distinguished members of the British Bangladeshi community for an afternoon of warmth, friendship, and celebration.

Set amidst the beauty of a lush green garden, guests enjoyed the gentle summer breeze and the fragrance of blooming flowers, creating a peaceful and enchanting atmosphere. The gathering offered a welcome opportunity for friends to reconnect after a long time, exchange greetings, share cherished memories, and enjoy meaningful conversations.

The occasion was made even more special by the warm hospitality of Muquim Ahmed and his family. Guests were treated to an impressive selection of delicious dishes, thoughtfully prepared by Mrs. Farzana Ahmed. The exceptional dining experience reflected not only culinary excellence but also the generosity, friendship, and mutual respect that defined the event.

Held on Sunday 28th of June 2026, the garden party welcomed community leaders, artists, journalists, politicians, businesspeople, and close friends. Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed laughter, storytelling, and heartfelt conversations, making the gathering a truly memorable occasion.

The Inspiring Journey of Muquim Ahmed.

Muquim Ahmed’s remarkable entrepreneurial journey has established him as one of the most respected figures within the British Bangladeshi community.

He arrived in the United Kingdom in 1974 at the age of 19 to study engineering. After completing his studies, he returned to Bangladesh to fulfil his parents’ wishes by joining the family business. However, his entrepreneurial vision eventually brought him back to Britain, where determination, patience, and self-belief paved the way for extraordinary success.

Within a few years, he became one of the first Bangladeshi millionaires in Britain during the early 1980s. Over the decades, he built successful businesses across a diverse range of sectors, including electrical products, hospitality, travel, finance, wholesale distribution, catering, and property investment.

Today, he owns a property portfolio worth millions of pounds, while his company continues to develop both residential and commercial properties throughout the United Kingdom.

According to Muquim Ahmed, success begins with setting ambitious goals. He believes that aiming high is essential for achieving great accomplishments. While employment and traditional businesses may have their limitations, he encourages investment in property, shares, and long-term wealth creation as sustainable ways of building financial security for future generations.

A Passion for Gardening

Despite his demanding business commitments, Muquim Ahmed is a passionate gardener. The expansive garden surrounding his home, featuring beautifully landscaped grounds and mature trees, is one of his favourite places to relax and unwind. Spending time caring for the garden provides him with peace of mind and a welcome escape from the pressures of business life.

Contributions to Media and the Community

Muquim Ahmed has also made significant contributions to the British Bangladeshi media industry. During the early 1990s, he served as a director of the Bengali newspaper Notun Din before launching the English-language weekly newspaper Asian Post.

During the same period, he established a strong reputation in the hospitality sector through the Cafe Naz Group, which operated ten Indian restaurants across Britain, including several on London’s renowned Brick Lane.

His business success also led to active involvement in public life. Muquim Ahmed is one of the founding members of the Conservative Friends of Bangladesh and currently serves as one of its patrons.

A Celebration of Community Spirit

The summer garden party was much more than a social gathering. It was a celebration of friendship, hospitality, and community spirit, as well as a tribute to the inspiring journey of a businessman whose vision, perseverance, and generosity continue to make a lasting contribution to the British Bangladeshi community.

The event served as a reminder that success is measured not only by business achievements but also by the relationships we build, the communities we support, and the kindness we extend to others.