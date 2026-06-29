Muhammad Abdul Muhith to be Bangladesh’s new High Commissioner to the UK

Bangla Mirror Desk:

June 29: Senior career diplomat and former Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Muhammad Abdul Muhith has been appointed as Bangladesh’s next High Commissioner to the UK, diplomatic sources said. Multiple sources have confirmed that the matter is almost final.

Muhith, an 11th BCS (Foreign Affairs) batch officer with over three decades of diplomatic experience, joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1993 and has served in various important foreign policy positions.

Role in the United Nations and international leadership

He served as the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York from 2022 to 2025. During this time, he highlighted Bangladesh’s position on multilateral diplomacy, peacekeeping, sustainable development and global issues.

In 2024, he served as the President of the Executive Boards of UNDP, UNFPA and UNOPS. He also led as the Chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission.

Diplomatic Experience

During his long career, he has served in various important diplomatic missions in Kuwait, Rome, Doha, Washington DC and New York.

Bangladesh’s first ambassador to Denmark, Ambassador to Austria

Concurrent assignments in Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Estonia and Iceland

This experience has established him as an efficient representative in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.

Education and Personal Life

Muhammad Abdul Muhith obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sociology from Dhaka University. He also completed a diploma in Arabic from Kuwait University.