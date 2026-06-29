Two-days Bangladesh Book Fair in London, initiated by Sommiletho shahitto O shanskritik parishad UK. 

Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

Even amidst the hustle and bustle of expatriate life, when we rediscover the roots of our language, literature, and culture, events like the Bangladesh Book Fair in London become a celebration of life for us. It’s as if a piece of Bangladesh emerges in Britain.

A two-day book fair was held on June 27 and 28.

The much-awaited Bangladesh Book Fair 2026 is being held at the Brady Arts Centre in East London.

The fair runs from 1 pm to 10 pm every day. The presence of a large number of writers, readers and visitors was notable.



The book fair was organized by the Sommiletho shahitto O shanskritik parishad UK.

The book fair’s formalities began on the first day at noon in the presence of many distinguished writers from the UK, including Ekushey Padak recipient, recitation artist, and associate professor of the Department of Bengali Language and Literature at Dhaka University, Dr Rupa Chakraborty.

Poet Mohammad Iqbal, the current president of Sommiletho shahitto O shanskritik parishad UK, said:

This organization, which has been the preserver and carrier of the literature and culture of expatriate Bengalis since its inception.



Sommiletho shahitto O shanskritik parishad UK was established in 2010. At that time, a group of poets, literary and cultural figures from Britain came together and decided that the practice of Bengali language and literature should be kept alive even in exile, and the next generation should be connected to its roots. This two-days Bangladesh book fair is to continue this continuity.

Uday Shankar Durjoy, the current general secretary of Sommiletho shahitto O shanskritik parishad UK, said – The presence of writers and readers has made the book fair colorful.

It is not just a place to buy and sell books, but a grand festival of literature, culture, and expatriate life.



The Bangladesh Book Fair is not just a gathering of readers and writers; it has been developed as a unique initiative to connect the memories and experiences of expatriate life and the new generation with language and literature.

Visited the book fair and saw – Renowned publishers from Bangladesh and the UK set up stalls here.

Many new books have been published. There is a direct dialogue between the author and the reader. Poetry readings, literary discussions, and music are held on the open stage.



Bangla Mirror news Editor Abdul Karim Gani, who visited the Book Fair on the first day and bought books, told Dhaka Post – Books are the food of our minds, a storehouse of knowledge.

He said he bought books by young writers because it inspires and encourages them.

However, he will read all the books one by one in his spare time.=

This is how the London, Bangladesh Book Fair became a meeting place for expatriate families, where everyone could find their roots.

Another special aspect of this book fair is that every year a poet of good judgment is awarded the Sahitya Padak 2026. This year, the Sahitya Padak 2026 was received by poet Mashuk Ibn Anis.

Researcher Faruk Ahmed has received the Gunijan Award 2026 from among literary and cultural figures this year.

In addition, presenters Hena Begum and Nurjahan Shilpi received the Best Performing Member Award 2026.

The book fair also features various events including discussions, seminars, recitals, and songs, with the unveiling of new books taking place in between.

The cover of poet Asma Matin’s novel “Pori Kahini” was unveiled.

The cover of poet Jannatul Ferdous Doly’s poetry book “Moner Simana Nei” was unveiled. The covers of many other newly published books were unveiled at this book fair.

The final attraction on the evening of the last day was Indian singer Sahana Bajpayee.

Artist Sahana Bajpayee performed many Bengali songs with great enthusiasm. There was a stunned silence in the presence of the audience in the hall. And the Bangladesh Book Fair 2026 concluded by thanking the audience who came to the book fair while singing songs