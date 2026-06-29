Hindu Aid UK Supports Underprivileged Students with Educational Supplies in Rangamati

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Hindu Aid UK completed an educational support programme in Rangamati, Bangladesh, on Friday, 26 June 2026, by providing essential educational supplies to 30 underprivileged, orphaned and disadvantaged students. The programme was organised locally by Sanatan Jubo Parishad, Rangamati, with funding from Hindu Aid UK.



The event was attended by approximately 100 students, parents, teachers, community leaders and members of the Sanatan community. During the programme, students received notebooks, pens and other essential learning materials to support their education and encourage them to continue their academic journey.

Mr Anupam Saha (FCCA), Trustee of Hindu Aid UK, attended as the Special Guest and addressed the audience about the charity’s ongoing humanitarian work. He highlighted Hindu Aid UK’s commitment to supporting education, healthcare, disaster relief, poverty alleviation, and community welfare initiatives both in the UK and internationally.

Speaking at the event, Mr Saha said, “Education is the foundation of a nation’s progress. Supporting talented and underprivileged students is our moral responsibility. Hindu Aid UK remains committed to continuing initiatives that promote education and improve the lives of vulnerable communities.”

The programme concluded with the distribution of food, bringing the community together in a spirit of compassion, unity and selfless service. Hindu Aid UK extends its sincere gratitude to Sanatan Jubo Parishad, Rangamati, all volunteers, local community leaders, donors and supporters whose dedication made this project a great success.