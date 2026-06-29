Inu’s crimes against humanity case verdict Tuesday

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)- 2 is set to pronounce its judgment on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in a ‘crimes against humanity’ case filed against former information minister Hasanul Haque Inu over the killings of six people in Kushtia during the 2024 July Mass Uprising.

Earlier on June 22, the second tribunal set the date to pronounce the verdict in the case, reports BSS.

The three-member ICT-2 on May 14 kept the judgment on CAV (curia advisari vult), meaning the tribunal will pronounce the verdict on any day, after both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments on that day.

Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam and prosecutor Faruk Ahmed placed arguments for the prosecution while senior Advocate Mansurul Haque Chowdhury argued for Inu.

The ICT-2 on November 2, 2025, indicted Hasanul Haque Inu in the case lodged over the killings of six people in Kushtia during the July-August Mass Uprising.

The tribunal framed eight specific charges against the accused.