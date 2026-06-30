UAE ambassador, icddr,b executive director discuss global health issues

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Bangladesh, Abdulla Ali Khaseif Al-Hamoudi, paid a courtesy call on the Executive Director of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, to discuss global health issues, humanitarian initiatives and cooperation in health research.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a range of global health issues, with particular emphasis on humanitarian projects in Bangladesh.

They also discussed recent advances in health research, innovation in the healthcare sector and life sciences technology, highlighting their role in promoting sustainable development and improving the quality of healthcare services.

The discussions reflected a shared interest in strengthening collaboration in public health and scientific research to support better health outcomes and sustainable development in Bangladesh.