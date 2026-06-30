Remains of 5 overseas Bangladeshis arrive in Sylhet

The bodies of five Bangladeshi expatriates arrived in Sylhet on Tuesday morning.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, carrying the bodies, landed at Sylhet Osmani International Airport, at around 7AM.

Later, the bodies were sent to their respective village homes for burial after completing the necessary formalities in presence of family members of the deceased, local representative, social and political persons were present at the airport.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sylhet-5 constituency Abul Hasan was present there.

The deceased were identified as- Abdul Kadir of Gachbari village of Kanaighaat upazila, Mustaq Ahmed Afnan of Majhtaluk village, Jubair Ahmed of the same village, Jashim Uddin from Agataluk village and Jibal Ahmed from Amarpur village.

Officials of the Wage Earners’ Welfare board and Osmani International Airport said, primarily each the family of diseased received compensation of Tk 35,000 and will receive Tk 300,000 more as financial assistance.

The joint funeral prayers for the five expatriate Bangladeshis will be held at Akuni Madrasa Ground in South Banigram Union after Zuhr prayers on Tuesday.

They will later be laid to rest at their respective family graveyards in their native villages.

The five Bangladeshi expatriates were killed in a tragic road accident in the Al Shahaniya area of Qatar on June 21.