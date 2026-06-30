Inu imprisoned for 10 years

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Tuesday sentenced former Information Minister Hasanul Haque Inu over the killings of six people in Kushtia during the July Mass Uprising.

A three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-2 led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury delivered the verdict in the high-profile case.

The two other members of the tribunal are Justice Md Manjurul Bashid and Justice Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

Inu, the sole accused in the case, faced eight charges. He was found guilty on three counts.

The ICT-2 on November 2, 2025, indicted Hasanul Haque Inu in the case lodged over the killings of six people in Kushtia during the July-August Mass Uprising.