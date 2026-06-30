Home minister links increase in rape cases to better reporting

Home Minister on Tuesday said the increase in reported rape cases across the country is primarily the result of improved reporting mechanisms, as victims can now file General Diaries (GDs) and First Information Reports (FIRs) without social or political interference.

Speaking in the Jatiya Sangsad during a discussion on the proposed cuts to the Home Ministry’s operational and development budget for the next fiscal year, the minister said women and children seeking justice now have unhindered access to police stations as well as online platforms to lodge complaints.

He said that in the past, many rape survivors either could not or did not register cases because of social stigma, political influence and various other obstacles.

Under the present system, however, such barriers have largely been removed, making it easier to officially record offences.

“As a result, the number of reported rape cases appears higher. This should not be viewed solely as a negative trend but rather as a reflection of greater transparency in crime registration and the legal process,” the minister told Parliament.

He also assured lawmakers that law enforcement agencies are taking prompt and stringent action whenever incidents of violence against women and children are reported anywhere in the country.

Highlighting the overall law and order situation, the minister claimed that Bangladesh has witnessed significant improvements over the past 10 to 15 years, with indicators for crimes such as murder, robbery and dacoity showing notable progress compared with previous years.