Govt to formally notify media not to broadcast Hasina’s statements: Zahed

The government of Bangladesh is going to formally notify media organizations to refrain from broadcasting any statements by the ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the incumbent Prime Minister Dr. Zahed Ur Rahman said this adding that some local media outlets are broadcasting her statements.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, while responding to questions from journalists during a regular press briefing held at the conference room of Department of Information at Secretariat in the capital city of Dhaka.

Zahed said a court order remains in effect banning the broadcast of Sheikh Hasina’s statements.

“However, several domestic media outlets recently aired one of her interviews, which has come to the government’s attention. The government has initially urged those media organizations to avoid such broadcasts, and the Ministry of Information will also issue formal notifications on the matter,” he said.

“We are not taking any strict action at this moment. However, we want to remind everyone to comply with the court’s directive. We expect the country’s media to respect the law and the judiciary by refraining from broadcasting such contents,” Zahed said.

The adviser added that in the current technological era, people can access information through foreign media and various online platforms. However, he said this does not make it lawful for domestic media to broadcast such content. He also remarked that such broadcasts remain inappropriate as long as the court’s restriction is in force and indicated that the government may consider taking further action if necessary.

Responding to another question regarding the possibility of the Awami League operating under a new name, Zahed said that as long as the ban on the party’s political activities remains in effect, there is no scope for it to conduct political activities under names such as “Reformed Awami League,” “Grassroots Awami League,” or any other alternative titles.