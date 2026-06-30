Delicious watermelon drinks and salads to cool your summer

The summer superstar, watermelon, is known for its natural sweetness. With a little creativity, it can easily be transformed into light, satisfying drinks and dishes. In this collection, you will find two easy drink recipes, a smooth sorbet, and a refreshing salad, all designed to bring out the best of watermelon on warm, sunny days.

SPICY WATERMELON PUNCH

Ingredients

500g watermelon cubes (seedless, chilled)

1 tsp lime juice

½ tsp rock salt

½ inch fresh ginger piece

6-8 fresh mint leaves

¼ tsp roasted cumin powder

1 small green chilli

Sugar (optional)

Method

To prepare your drink, start by adding the watermelon cubes to the blender. Next, include all the other ingredients. Be sure to remove the seeds from the green chilli. This will add a fresh aroma to the drink without making it too spicy. If the watermelon is sweet enough for your taste, you can skip the sugar. There is no need to add water, as watermelon is high in water content. Blend all the ingredients until the mixture reaches a smooth, pourable consistency. Finally, garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve chilled.

WATERMELON COCO CLOUD

Ingredients

500g watermelon cubes (seedless, frozen)

1 cup thick coconut milk

1½ tbsp fresh lime juice

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp lime zest (optional)

For the sugar syrup —

In a small pan, combine water and sugar, ensuring both are equal parts. Heat gently while stirring until the sugar completely dissolves. Avoid boiling the mixture, and remove the pan from the heat before it changes colour. Allow it to cool completely.

Method

Blend the frozen watermelon cubes, coconut milk, and lime juice until the mixture reaches a velvety texture. Add the cooled sugar syrup and blend briefly again. Pour the mixture into a shallow freezer-safe tray and freeze for 1 hour. Afterwards, remove it from the freezer and blend again to break up any ice crystals, then return it to the freezer. Freeze for an additional 4 hours. Serve it topped with a sprinkle of lime zest.

CELESTE WATERMELON SALAD

Ingredients

500g watermelon cubes (seedless, chilled)

150g Dhaka paneer (cubed)

1 small cucumber (cubed)

½ raw mango (thinly sliced)

8-10 fresh mint leaves

1 green chilli (thinly sliced)

For the dressing –

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

Regular salt (as required)

¼ tsp fresh black pepper

Method

First, toss the Dhaka paneer with lime juice, a pinch of salt, and black pepper. Let it sit for 10 minutes to absorb the flavours. Pat dry the chilled watermelon cubes properly with a tissue to ensure the salad stays crisp.

Whisk together olive oil, lime juice, roasted cumin powder, salt, and pepper. Now, in a larger bowl, gently combine the watermelon, cucumber, raw mango slices, mint, and green chilli. Pour the dressing over the mixture and toss lightly. Finally, add the paneer on top. Serve immediately while cold.

WATERMELON GREEN TEA COOLER

Ingredients

200g watermelon cubes (frozen)

1 green tea bag

1 tsp lemon juice

Fresh tulsi (holy basil) leaves

Lime zest

Rock salt (optional)

Sugar to taste

Method

Brew a green tea bag in hot water for 2 to 3 minutes, but be careful not to boil the water. After brewing, remove the tea bag, add tulsi leaves and steep for 5 to 7 minutes, then remove the tulsi leaves as well. Allow the tea to cool completely.

Next, pulse the frozen watermelon cubes until slushy. Transfer the watermelon slushy to a jug, and add the cooled green tea, lemon juice, a pinch of rock salt and lime zest. Stir gently to combine all the ingredients. Sweeten with sugar syrup if needed. Serve immediately.