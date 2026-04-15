Two ships carrying 200,000MT of fuel oil anchor at jetty: Chief Whip

Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Md Nurul Islam on Wednesday said that two ships carrying a total of 200,000 metric tons (MT) of fuel oil anchored at the jetty.

He said this is such a development that also deserved media attention alongside reports on the country’s only state-owned refinery, Eastern Refinery PLC in Chattogram.

The Chief Whip noted that while the news of the refinery’s closure received significant coverage in the media, the positive development of oil supply through the arrival of the two ships should have been equally highlighted.

“The media should present positive developments alongside negative news,” he added.

Nurul Islam made these remarks while briefing journalists at the tunnel of the JS Bhaban during a break of the day’s sitting in the first session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad, said a press release.

Since assuming office, the Prime Minister has been working for the overall welfare of the country, he said.

“His key priorities include ensuring people’s well-being, building a humane state, establishing democracy, and safeguarding the country’s independence and sovereignty,” Nurul Islam added.

Alongside protecting sovereignty, the government is also working to ensure justice in all sectors, he continued.

Highlighting the importance of skilled manpower for employment generation, the Chief Whip said that the government is focusing on equipping people with multilingual skills.

He emphasised the need to learn Arabic for employment in the Middle East, Mandarin for China, Italian for Italy, Korean for South Korea, and Japanese for Japan.

He also stressed the importance of English as a second language, describing it as a global language.

In this regard, the Chief Whip mentioned that the Education Minister will prepare a guideline after conducting nationwide consultations and later submit it to the Prime Minister.

Regarding constitutional amendment, the Chief Whip said that although there are some differences of opinion between the government and the opposition, both sides will eventually reach a consensus and bring forward a joint proposal.

“Our main goal is to firmly establish democracy, protect independence and sovereignty, and advance constructive development of the country,” he said, adding that the Jatiya Sangsad thrives on discussion and constructive criticism while achieving consensus from a spirit of patriotism is only a matter of time.