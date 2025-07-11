4 die ‘inhaling toxic gas’ in Moulvibazar tea garden

Four workers died and another fell sick allegedly due to toxic gas inhalation while working inside a septic tank at Harinchhara Tea Garden in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Rana Nayek, 17, Shrabon Nayek, 19, Krishna Rabidas, 20, and Nipen Fulmali, 27 – all workers of Harinchhara Tea Garden under Finlay Tea Company.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sreemangal Police Station, said five victims were rescued in critical condition and rushed to Moulvibazar 250-bed hospital where doctors declared four of them dead.

Another worker, Rabi Banarjee, 20, was initially given primary treatment and later shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for advanced care.

Dr Pronoy Kanti Das, superintendent of the Moulvibazar 250-bed hospital, said apparently the four died from toxic gas poisoning while working inside the septic tank.

Police said legal steps will be taken.