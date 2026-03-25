Muhit conducts surprise inspection at Sylhet hospital through video call

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr MA Muhit conducted a surprise inspection of healthcare services at an upazila health complex in Sylhet via video call today (24 March), according to a health ministry press release.

He joined the Dakshin Surma Upazila Health Complex remotely from the Secretariat in Dhaka at around 12pm and monitored overall operations.

At the start of the call, he spoke to patients receiving outpatient services. He asked about the quality of care and whether they were receiving government medicines properly.

He then inquired about the doctors on duty and asked to see the hospital’s attendance register live. He checked signatures and verified which staff members were present.

After reviewing attendance and patient feedback, the state minister appreciated those concerned.

He urged healthcare workers to maintain a service-oriented approach and build public trust to help achieve a “healthy Bangladesh”.

Earlier on Monday around 12:15pm, he conducted a similar inspection at Zakiganj Upazila Health Complex in Sylhet to assess whether services remained functional during the Eid holidays.

He found one of the four doctors absent and expressed dissatisfaction, instructing authorities to look into the matter.

During the call, while speaking to emergency department nurses and patients, he said, “You are the only hope for people in remote areas. The government recognises your sacrifices.”

He also reiterated plans to strengthen the health sector by ensuring quality services at the grassroots and introducing a health card system for all citizens.