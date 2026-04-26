Rising tree theft threatens Mirtinga Tea Garden

Moulvibazar Correspondent : There has been an alarming increase in the theft of trees and infrastructure at Mirtinga Tea Garden in Rahimpur Union, Kamalganj Upazila, Moulvibazar, under Deundi Tea Company Limited.

Mirtinga Tea Garden Deputy Manager Rezaul Hayat Khan (Emon) confirmed the incident and said that a general diary has been filed with the police station on behalf of the garden authorities.

The garden Panchayat and general tea workers strongly condemned and protested the incident.

They are demanding fair justice from the administration and urgent steps to stop the cutting of shade trees to protect the tea industry, he added.

Bangladesh Tea Workers Union Manu-Dolai Valley President and UP Member Dhana Bauri and Mirtinga Tea Garden Panchayat President Montu Olmik expressed deep concern over the destruction of shade trees by miscreants, demanding a proper investigation, identification of those responsible, and necessary action.

In the wake of repeated incidents of theft, the garden authorities say Mirtinga Tea Garden is now in trouble, and an important foreign exchange-earning industry in the country is under threat.

Sources from the garden authority said that Mirtinga Tea Garden contributes a significant amount of revenue to the government treasury every year. However, recent incidents are causing serious concern.

The series of thefts is disrupting the normal operations of the garden and casting doubt on its long-term development plans. Earlier, three shade trees were stolen on April 2 and another one on April 16 this year. The estimated market value of these trees is around Tk 150,000. The incidents were reported in writing to the local police station.

Law enforcement agencies initially took some steps, after which the situation remained under control for a few days. However, that situation did not last long.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, April 22, another major act of sabotage occurred late at night. Around 11:00 PM, Section 18 of Mirtinga Tea Garden was attacked.

Miscreants cut down 71 newly planted Acacia shade trees located on both sides of the main road from Section 1 to Section 20. They left the felled trees behind and quickly fled the scene.

According to experts, shade trees are very important for tea gardens. These trees help maintain the ecological balance of the garden and play an important role in increasing tea production. As a result, indiscriminate cutting of such trees can have a negative impact on both productivity and the environment.

After the incident, the watchmen in charge of the relevant sections were questioned but could not provide any satisfactory information. The authorities have already filed a general diary with Kamalganj Police Station, including a list of their names.

Meanwhile, the garden authorities expressed concern that if such incidents continue, the existence of the garden may be threatened in the near future. They have strongly urged the administration to take swift and effective action.

They also hope that those involved will be identified through a proper investigation, brought to justice under the law, and that permanent measures will be taken to prevent such crimes in the future.