Arsenal back on top of Premier League, Spurs win

Eberechi Eze fired Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League on Saturday as relegation-threatened Tottenham won for the first time in 2026 to give themselves renewed hope.

The Gunners were nine points clear of Manchester City just two weeks ago before defeats against Bournemouth and City allowed their rivals to edge ahead of them.

Saturday’s home game against Newcastle was a must-win for Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola’s team involved in an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton, which they won to stay on track for a domestic treble.

Before the Gunners kicked off on Saturday, the two title contenders were locked on 70 points each, with an identical goal difference. City topped the table on goals scored.

England midfielder Eze eased the pressure on Arsenal with an early goal, arrowing home from outside the box after being teed up by Kai Havertz and the game finished 1-0.

It was a 16th league defeat of a dispiriting season for Newcastle.

“We had the necessity to win the game, the margins are very short, and we got through it,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports.

“There were moments in the first half and second. We certainly had discipline, courage and great habits defensively, but with the ball, there are habits we have to do much better if we want to be more dominant in the game.”

Arsenal could increase their advantage over City to six points before the Blues play again, when they face Fulham next week.

The Gunners are desperate to shed their reputation as perpetual runners-up as they chase a first Premier League title since 2004.

But they are up against a City juggernaut relentlessly hunting a seventh league title in nine seasons.

– Relegation dogfight –

Earlier, the focus was on the other end of the table, where Spurs and West Ham are locked in a dramatic relegation battle, with Wolves and Burnley already down.

Spurs looked set to escape the bottom three after Joao Palhinha’s late goal at Wolves and Everton’s equaliser at the London Stadium.

But West Ham substitute Callum Wilson scored a 92nd-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory and restore his side’s two-point cushion, with just four games to go.

Roberto De Zerbi celebrated his first triumph as Tottenham head coach after replacing interim boss Igor Tudor earlier this month.

“We have to believe and to stay up and to win the games because we have the quality to win the games,” he told Sky Sports after his side’s 1-0 victory.

“The players are very good players and these three points, I think and I hope they can become important for the head, for the mentality, for the enthusiasm to prepare the next games.”

West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo told the BBC he expected the relegation battle to go to the wire.

“It is going to be until the end — keep fighting, keep believing,” he said. “Tough one but we are in our path.”

Nottingham Forest hammered Sunderland 5-0 on Friday to ease their relegation fears.

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Saturday, getting the better of their opponents for the first time in four meetings this season to climb into fourth place above Aston Villa, who had earlier lost 1-0 at Fulham.

Alexander Isak, who has recently returned to action after fracturing his fibula, scored the opener, with Liverpool’s other goals coming from Andy Robertson and Florian Wirtz.

Mohamed Salah limped off in the second half at Anfield holding his hamstring with less than a month of his glittering career with the Reds remaining.

Arne Slot’s men are now near-certainties to qualify for next season’s Champions League, which would be some consolation after a miserable title defence.

They are level on 58 points with Villa and Manchester United — with all three teams eight points clear of Brighton.

Fulham’s win against Villa, courtesy of a goal from Ryan Sessegnon, kept the London club’s hopes of qualification for Europe alive.