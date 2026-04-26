Swapon for collectively bringing digital platforms under regulations

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon on Sunday stressed bringing digital platforms under rules and regulations.

“In the present world, it is important to bring digital platforms under a set of regulations and discipline. This is not possible for any single country. In this regard, all countries have to come forward collectively,” he said.

The information minister made the remarks when Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen called on him at his ministry office here.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen mutual relations and increasing media, cultural and knowledge-based cooperation between the two countries.

Swapon recalled his participation in the Strategic Communication Summit held in Turkey last March and said organising the summit was a timely initiative.

He thanked the Turkish government for arranging this excellent event.

The Turkish envoy handed over a copy of the proposal to increase cooperation between the Turkish state television and radio and Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar to the minister.

Swapon also put emphasis enhancing communication between the media outlets of the two countries at the government level.

During his visit to Turkey, Swapon held a bilateral meeting with Professor Burhanettin Duran, Head of Communications for the Presidency of Turkey.

In the meeting, they decided in principle to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on knowledge and information exchange between Bangladesh and Turkey.